Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wanted more money but was not interested in executing a leverage play as a means to get it.

Kelce, as it turns out, got what he wanted as the Chiefs reworked his contract, pumping up his salary to $34.25 million over the next two seasons. The $17.125 million per year represents the highest average annual salary among all NFL tight ends.

"I'm not a guy that sits out," Kelce said on the "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Jason. "I'm not a guy that holds out. I'm a guy that loves coming into the building, and the Chiefs know that. So, for them to want to get this done for me knowing how much blood, sweat and tears that I put into this thing, I'm extremely grateful."