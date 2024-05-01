Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior scored a double, including an 83rd-minute equalizing penalty, to snatch a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich in Tuesday's Champions League semifinal first leg.

Vinicius gave Real the lead after 24 minutes but Bayern scored twice in four second-half minutes to wrestle back control of the match, with Leroy Sane notching a stunning opener and Harry Kane converting a penalty.

Kim Min-jae judo tackled Rodrygo Goes in the box with eight minutes remaining and Vinicius stepped up, drowning out a chorus of boos and whistles to blast one home.