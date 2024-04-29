Anthony Edwards scored 31 of his 40 points in the second half and the Minnesota Timberwolves completed a four-game sweep of the Phoenix Suns with a 122-116 victory in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series in Phoenix on Sunday.

Edwards made seven 3-pointers and had nine rebounds and six assists for the third-seeded Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 points and 10 rebounds as Minnesota won a playoff series for the first time in 20 years.

"I knew we had a chance to sweep them and why would we want to go back to Minnesota," Edwards said. "We know the recipe. They came out and competed. They played hard tonight."