Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, the top pick in the WNBA draft after a record-shattering college career at Iowa, said she was pleased after her first WNBA training camp practice session on Sunday.

"It was a good first day," Clark said. "It was hard. But that's what you expect from these practices. Just fun to get out there with all the girls."

The 22-year-old phenomenon, who set a college scoring record — for men or women — is a 3-point sharpshooter who received global acclaim as she led Iowa into the past two NCAA Women's Tournament finals, though the Hawkeyes fell short of the crown each time.