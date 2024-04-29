Candace Parker, a three-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic champion for the United States, announced her retirement on Sunday after 16 pro seasons.

The 38-year-old power forward, who posted her decision on Instagram, was a two-time WNBA Most Valuable Player who averaged 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists during her career.

"I'm retiring," Parker wrote. "I promised I'd never cheat the game & that I'd leave it in a better place than I came into it. The competitor in me always wants 1 more, but it's time. My HEART & body knew, but I needed to give my mind time to accept it."