Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., whose selection by the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8 in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday stunned many draft experts, smiled through most of his introductory news conference Friday in Atlanta.

"A dream came true," the former University of Washington star said. "It's a dream I've had since I was a little kid. ... It's a special moment and something I will forever remember."

Penix's excitement far overshadowed any concern over his position in the draft.