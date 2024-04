Indonesians celebrated after their spirited men's team beat South Korea in the Under-23 Asian Cup quarterfinals in a dramatic penalty shootout that left the nation one step away from qualifying for the Olympics for only the second time.

Indonesia defeated its Asian rival 11-10 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in Doha on Thursday night.

The top three teams will qualify for this summer's Olympic Games in Paris while the fourth-place side will face an Asian-African playoff with Guinea in May.