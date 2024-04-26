Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw six shutout innings and Teoscar Hernandez homered as the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 2-1 win on Thursday.

Yamamoto, a right-hander in his first MLB season, gave up four hits and one walk and struck out seven while throwing 97 pitches. One of his least comfortable moments came when he snagged a line drive from Washington's Eddie Rosario that rocketed toward his head the fifth inning.

Yamamoto (2-1) was greeted by a hug from manager Dave Roberts when he reached the dugout at the end of the sixth.