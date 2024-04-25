The anti-doping authorities of Britain and Australia have called for a review of WADA's processes following the global body's handling of failed drug tests in Chinese swimming.

WADA has been under fire since confirming media reports that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine (TMZ) before the Tokyo Games.

China's anti-doping agency cleared the swimmers of wrongdoing before Tokyo, deciding they had tested positive after being exposed to the substance through contamination from the kitchen of a hotel where they were staying.