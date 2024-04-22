The bright lights and quarterback debates will be there as always when the NFL draft starts Thursday night. But something’s different this year, which will become more evident as the rounds turn and we get into Day 3 on Saturday.

Only 58 underclassmen have declared for this week’s draft — down from 130 players in 2021, and the smallest number of underclassmen since 2011. For those in NFL circles, the introduction of name, image and likeness, or NIL, money is a clear factor.

"It’s crazy to fathom that some of these guys made more money in college than they will in the NFL,” Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.