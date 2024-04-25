Bouncy thick-soled shoes, which have helped long-distance runners run faster and achieve record-breaking performances, are making their way into the world of race walking.

At the World Athletics Championships in Budapest last summer, many non-Japanese athletes who wore such “super shoes” achieved remarkable results in the race walking events.

The key benefit of athletes wearing thick-soled shoes is that they are propelled forward by the bounce generated by the soles of the shoes, which are embedded with carbon fiber plates.