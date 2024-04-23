South Korean international footballer Son Jun-ho has joined an amateur fifth-tier club on his comeback from 10 months' detention in China.

The 31-year-old World Cup midfielder has been registered with Seoul-based Kunyoong FC.

He is expected to regain his fitness there before joining a professional club in the summer.

Son, who was playing for Chinese Super League side Shandong at the time, was detained in May last year "on suspicion of accepting bribes by non-state employees."

He was freed and returned home last month.

Chinese authorities have given no more information about the case, but its domestic football is in the grip of a major anti-corruption campaign.

Son has made 20 appearances for South Korea, three of them at the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

He said last month that he was grateful to be safely home with his family.

"I sincerely thank all the citizens of South Korea who have not forgotten about me over a long time, have taken an interest, waited and worried for me," he wrote on Instagram, together with a photo showing a spot of light in the night sky.