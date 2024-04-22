Reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir crushed the women-only world record in winning the 44th London Marathon on Sunday, while Kenyan compatriot Alexander Mutiso Munyao pulled away from Ethiopian distance great Kenenisa Bekele to win the men's race.

The 30-year-old Jepchirchir crossed the finish line in front of Buckingham Palace in 2 hours, 16 minutes, 16 seconds to break Mary Keitany's mark of 2:17:01 set in a women-only race at the 2017 London event.

Jepchirchir pulled away from a group of four in a sprint finish before collapsing to her knees in tears after beating the fastest field of women ever assembled.