World No. 1 Nelly Korda fired a final-round 69 to win her LPGA record-tying fifth straight event — and second major title — at the Chevron Championship in The Woodlands, Texas, on Sunday.

Korda, 25, who finished with a 13-under 275 and defeated Sweden's Maia Stark by two strokes, had to play 25 holes on the final day to make up for a weather delay Saturday, but still captured her 13th LPGA Tour win.

Korda, who won her first major at the Women's PGA Championship in 2021, joined Hall of Famers Annika Sorenstam (2004-05) and Nancy Lopez (1978) as the only players in LPGA Tour history to win five straight starts. Korda also earned $1.2 million for her latest victory.