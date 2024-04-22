During the Yomiuri Giants’ spring camp in February, pitching coach Toshiya Sugiuchi raved to the media about the return of Tomoyuki Sugano’s slider, as if the revival of that pitch alone meant Sugano would look like his old self on the mound again.

Sugiuchi saw big things ahead for Sugano in 2024, and the pitcher is living up to it so far with a strong start to the season.

Sugano looks like Sugano again at the outset of his 12th pro season. That is good news for the Giants, who will need the veteran right-hander to be much better than he was last year as they chase their first pennant since 2020.