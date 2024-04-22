Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has signed a deal to become the technology ambassador for Rapsodo, the company announced on Monday.

Rapsodo is a sports technology company that develops tracking devices that use camera and radar technology to help players measure hitting and pitching data. Many players and coaches in MLB, and NPB in Japan, use Rapsodo technology for player development and evaluation. The company also has a large user base in the amateur ranks and in softball.

The company has separate flight-tracking devices for hitting and pitching. In 2022, it released its Pro 3.0, a two-way device that combines hitting and pitching metrics into one machine. That sparked the idea to form a relationship with Ohtani, baseball's only two-way player.