The top three finishers in the April 14 Beijing half-marathon have been stripped of their medals, organizers said, following an investigation into the finish that saw China's He Jie controversially win.

He crossed the line first in a bizarre finish after Kenyans Robert Keter and Willy Mnangat, and Dejene Hailu from Ethiopia, seemed to deliberately allow him to win.

Footage of the conclusion to the race went viral.