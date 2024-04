Tigst Assefa, who holds the women's marathon world record, is aiming to break the women's-only course mark at the London Marathon when she makes her debut in the race on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Ethiopian smashed the world record when completing the Berlin Marathon in 2 hours, 11 minutes and 53 seconds in September alongside male pacemakers.

She is now set for her first London Marathon and is targeting the women's-only course record of 2:17:01 set by Kenya's Mary Keitany in 2017.