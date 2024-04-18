Naomi Osaka refused to blame a lengthy trip from Japan to France after losing in straight sets to Martina Trevisan in the first round of the WTA event Rouen on Wednesday.

The former world No. 1 was making her first appearance on clay since the 2022 French Open, when she was knocked out in the opening round and Trevisan reached the last four.

Osaka, who returned to action in January after taking a 15-month break while on maternity leave, had her chances in the first set against Trevisan, but the Japanese star could not capitalize on them and lost 6-4, 6-2.