Iowa sharpshooter Caitlin Clark ascended to the professional ranks on Monday, going first overall to the Indiana Fever in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) Draft after a record-breaking collegiate career.

The pick came as little surprise after the 22 year-old toppled the all-time NCAA scoring record and sent TV ratings soaring during the March Madness tournament in her final college season.

"I'm just very lucky to be in this moment and all these opportunities and these things are once in a lifetime," said Clark.