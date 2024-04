Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler dominated a back-nine shootout to capture his second Masters title with a four-stroke victory at Augusta National on Sunday.

Scheffler, who also took the green jacket in 2022, won a record $3.6 million top prize after a drama-filled battle with fellow Americans Collin Morikawa and Max Homa and Sweden's Ludvig Aberg, who made an impressive major debut.

"I can't put into words what it means to win this tournament again," Scheffler said.