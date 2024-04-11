Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez praised his side's 3-2 win away against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday, insisting it showed the Catalans can once again compete with the very best teams in Europe.

"We had time to prepare for this game and everything turned out very well, in defense and in attack," Xavi said after substitute Andreas Christensen's 77th-minute header gave Barca the victory at the Parc des Princes. "We are proud of the team. Paris played very well, but we kept their threat to a minimum."

Raphinha gave the visitors the lead at halftime, only for PSG to turn the game on its head with goals by Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha in the first six minutes of the second half.