While an infusion of cash from Saudi Arabia and an established international series has raised the profile of the Asian Tour, it is not yet enough to convince the biggest stars from LIV Golf to use the circuit as a way to collect world ranking points.

When the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which backs LIV Golf, said it would pump $400 million into the Asian Tour, it was thought that would provide an option for players banned from the PGA and DP Tours to build world ranking points, the main currency for entry into golf's four major tournaments.

A few lesser known LIV members have taken advantage of the opportunity, but Asian Tour CEO Cho Minn Thant said the infusion of big names has not yet happened.