World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said his "feeling was great" as he flew past Roman Safiullin in straight sets at the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday, after third seed Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the event due to injury.

After receiving a bye in the first round, Djokovic was imperious on the main Rainier III court as he won 6-1, 6-2 against the unseeded Russian.

"I think ... it's been one of my best performances I had here in quite a few years," Djokovic said.