A defiant Tiger Woods refused to be put out to Augusta National pasture on Tuesday, insisting he was more focused on a sixth Masters green jacket than taking on the role of ceremonial starter or any other job that is not winning tournaments.

Ravaged by injuries that have limited him to one PGA Tour start this season that lasted just 24 holes, Woods has always maintained he would never enter a tournament he did not believe he could win and stands by that even in the face of long odds.

Some reporters at Woods's pre-Masters news conference, which struck a retirement vibe, were not as convinced.