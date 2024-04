Alex Ovechkin set an NHL record by reaching 30 goals for an 18th season as the visiting Washington Capitals topped the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Dylan Strome reached the 300-point mark by scoring the Capitals' opening goal.

Charlie Lindgren made 42 saves and came two seconds short of recording his sixth shutout as the Capitals snapped a six-game winless streak (0-4-2). Their last victory also came at the Red Wings' expense on March 26.