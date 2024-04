Hideki Matsuyama, who snapped a two-year win drought in February, is pushing himself to peak this week at Augusta National, where he already owns a historic Masters title.

World No. 12 Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to win a major golf crown by capturing the 2021 Masters, edging American Will Zalatoris by a stroke.

"To be able to win this tournament was a thrill beyond thrills," Matsuyama said on Monday. "I'm preparing hard to be able to do that again."