After a dazzling college career that smashed records on and off the basketball court, Caitlin Clark's legacy as a trailblazing icon for women's sport is already secure.

Now, as the 22-year-old prepares to be chosen with the No.1 pick in next week's WNBA draft, experts are predicting Clark may well have the same kind of transformative effect on women's professional basketball.

Cathy Engelbert, the WNBA's commissioner, said Monday that Clark and the next generation of women's basketball players will be economic engines that will ensure the league's financial footing for the next 30 years.