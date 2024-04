New Zealand will now be a target at this summer's Paris Olympics, the team said, after beating France 10-7 to retain its Hong Kong sevens crown on Sunday.

Making it a double celebration for New Zealand, the women's team also successfully defended its Hong Kong title with a 36-7 thrashing of the United States.

A cagey men's final, in the most prestigious leg of the World Series, was decided by two quickfire second-half tries by Scott Curry and Cody Vai.