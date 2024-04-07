Gene Haas said he was “embarrassed” with the performance of his Formula One team after he announced a major leadership change in January that installed Tokyo native Ayao Komatsu as team principal.

Three months later, the American must be pleased with the progress he’s seen so far.

Under Komatsu, the Haas team has a modest four points through four races, but that’s mostly a product of the sizeable gap between the top five teams and the bottom five teams on the grid. Indeed, the U.S. team is in the thick of the race to be “best of the rest” as it targets eighth in the constructors’ standings after finishing last a year ago.