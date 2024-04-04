Andrew Chafin has worn almost every shade and style across 11 seasons in the major leagues. The lefty has pitched in Chicago Cubbie pinstripes and the Kelly green of the Oakland A’s. He has covered his curls with the Detroit Tigers’ D, a timeless classic, and the Milwaukee Brewers’ ball-in-glove, a modern marvel. With the Arizona Diamondbacks alone, Chafin wore black, white, red, yellow, gray, dark gray and even faux-snakeskin accents.

Through it all, the uniform felt worthy of baseball at the highest level, he said last week.

Then he gestured toward his new Nike jersey in the Tigers’ clubhouse at Citi Field in New York. "But now it’s just like, eh, it’s just another jersey,” he said. "There’s no special feel to it.”