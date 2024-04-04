Formula One has unfortunately become extremely predictable since Max Verstappen and Red Bull began their unprecedented run of dominance partway through the 2022 season.

Over the past 25 races, dating back to the start of 2023, only Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Perez, and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz have managed to reach the top step of the podium, rendering the question of who will win Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix — barring a mechanical issue for the Dutchman’s car or something else unforeseen — all but moot.

But that doesn’t mean there’s a lack of storylines or drivers to get excited about as the F1 circus arrives at Suzuka Circuit in Mie Prefecture.