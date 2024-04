Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel told Sky Sports that he is mulling a return to Formula One in 2025.

Vettel, 36, won his championships with Red Bull from 2010-13. The German recorded 53 victories over 16 years before retiring from F1 at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Vettel's intentions to return were revealed after he was asked by Sky Sports if he was included in the driver market for 2025.