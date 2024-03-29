Retired Japanese wheelchair tennis icon Shingo Kunieda won the men's singles at the inaugural Miami Open Wheelchair Invitational on Wednesday after defeating current world No. 1 Alfie Hewett of Britain in a best-of-three sets final.

The 40-year-old Kunieda, who won 28 singles and 22 doubles Grand Slam titles as well as four Paralympic gold medals, announced his retirement in January last year.

"This win is unbelievable because I retired last year, so this was around a one-and-a-half-year break for me, and I beat World No. 1," Kunieda, whose last match was a defeat to Hewett at the 2022 U.S. Open final, told the Miami Open website.

Kunieda appeared at the tournament as its director and a player.