Former China soccer coach and ex-Everton midfielder Li Tie pleaded guilty on Thursday to accepting over $10 million in bribes, a court said, part of a broader crackdown on corruption in Chinese soccer.

His former boss, the discredited Chinese Football Association chairman Chen Xuyuan, was jailed for life this week for taking bribes worth $11 million.

China's legal system is tightly controlled by the ruling Communist Party and courts have a near-100% conviction rate in criminal cases.