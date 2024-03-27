Ukraine qualified for Euro 2024 on Tuesday by beating Iceland 2-1 Tuesday, delivering an emotional boost to a country ravaged by war since the Russian invasion of February 2022.

Second-half strikes from Viktor Tsygankov and Mykhailo Mudryk turned around the game for Serhiy Rebrov's side, who trailed at the break following Albert Gudmundsson's opener.

"I am very proud to be a Ukrainian, to be of the same blood as those who are now giving their lives for our freedom," team captain Oleksandr Zinchenko said after Tuesday's victory.