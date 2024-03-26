Sumo wrestler Kotonowaka is set to change his ring name to Kotozakura, taking over the name of his former yokozuna grandfather, the ozeki's father and stablemaster revealed Monday.

The 26-year-old finished the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament with a 10-5 record in his ozeki debut this month and will be Kotozakura from the next tourney in May.

"I want him to wrestle even harder for our predecessor," stablemaster Sadogatake said.

The name Kotozakura will be back in the sumo world for the first time in 50 years.