Kein Sato and Satoshi Tanaka scored during the second half as Japan defeated Ukraine 2-0 in an under-23 men's soccer friendly Monday.

Under a constant rain at Mikuni World Stadium Kitakyushu in Fukuoka Prefecture, Sato opened the scoring in the 48th minute and Tanaka doubled the lead in the 76th minute by ripping a left-footed shot from a tight angle.

The Samurai Blue won their last match before the U-23 Asian Cup starting April 15 in Qatar, bouncing back from a 3-1 loss to Mali in another friendly at home three days earlier.

The Asian Cup serves as the final stage of regional qualifying for this summer's Paris Olympics. Japan will face China, the United Arab Emirates and South Korea in a tough Group B.

"The goal from a set piece was off my face," said Sato, who plays for German club Werder Bremen. "But a goal is a goal. I'm glad to have scored. We definitely improved from the previous match against Mali."

Ukraine have already qualified for the Olympic men's soccer tournament as their country remains at war with Russia.