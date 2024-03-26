Japan's IBF minimumweight world champion Ginjiro Shigeoka will seek a new challenger for his title defense this weekend after his original opponent withdrew due to illness, organizers said Tuesday.

Shigeoka was scheduled to face ArAr Andales on Sunday at Nagoya Congress Center but the Filipino's team informed the organizers Monday of its decision he should not fight.

A document stating Andales was deemed unable to compete by a doctor also arrived, with stomachache, dizziness and low blood sugar listed among his symptoms.

Shigeoka's promoter Koki Kameda has decided to look for a new challenger rather than cancel the bout, in line with Shigeoka's wishes.