Bodies were recovered, flowers were laid and fingers were pointed Sunday as competing narratives took shape over who was behind the terrorist attack on a Russian concert hall where at least 137 people out to enjoy an evening of music were killed.

President Vladimir Putin has hinted that Ukraine was behind the Friday attack. He stopped short of accusing Ukraine directly, but on Sunday, some of his allies showed no such compunction.

U.S. officials have said that the attack appeared to be the work of an offshoot of the Islamic State group, and that there is no evidence connecting Ukraine to it. But many Russian nationalist commentators and ultraconservative hawks are pushing the idea that Ukraine is the obvious culprit.