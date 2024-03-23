Red Bull's Formula One world champion Max Verstappen took pole position for the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday with Carlos Sainz qualifying alongside him on the front row for Ferrari two weeks after undergoing surgery for appendicitis.

Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez qualified third but will start sixth after stewards imposed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Haas' Nico Hulkenberg in the first session of qualifying.

That promoted both McLaren drivers, with Lando Norris to start third and Oscar Piastri fifth, behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. RB's Yuki Tsunoda will start eighth after an impressive performance throughout qualifying.