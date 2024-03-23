Japan's Kaori Sakamoto retained the figure skating world title with a stellar performance in Montreal on Friday and became the first woman to win three straight crowns since American Peggy Fleming in 1968.

Sakamoto was in fourth place after the short program, but the 23-year-old's dazzling free skate to "Wild Is The Wind/Feeling Good" by Lauryn Hill helped her match 1968 Olympic champion Fleming, who won three world titles between 1966-68.

Beijing Olympics bronze medalist Sakamoto's run began with a double axel and a triple Lutz, before a series of intricate combination jumps brought thunderous applause from the crowd at the Bell Center.