Canadians Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps won an emotional and historic pairs figure skating world title on home ice on Thursday, ahead of Japan's defending champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, while two-time defending champion Shoma Uno topped the men's short program.

Stellato-Dudek, who at 40 became the oldest woman to win a figure skating world title in any discipline, was already weeping as she and Deschamps left the ice to a standing ovation at the Bell Centre.

Their free skate earned 144.08 points, which was second behind the 144.35 garnered by Miura and Kihara, but it was plenty to give the Canadians the title with a total of 221.56 points.