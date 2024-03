Two-time Miami Open champion Andy Murray fought back for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over struggling Italian Matteo Berrettini in the first round at Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, while Naomi Osaka advanced to the second round in a breezy two sets.

Berrettini needed medical attention near the end of the second set after appearing to almost faint on court, but he battled on.

The Italian recently returned to the tour after an injury-plagued 2023, reaching the final of a Challenger event in Phoenix.