Shohei Ohtani's high-profile interpreter has been fired after being accused of allegedly stealing millions of dollars from the Los Angeles Dodgers star, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.

The report said a club spokesman confirmed Ippei Mizuhara has been dismissed.

It said representatives of Ohtani accused Mizuhara of engaging in a "massive theft" of the player's money to place bets with an allegedly illegal bookie.

Quoting "two sources," the report said that the money involved was "in the millions of dollars."