No. 17 maegashira Takerufuji won his 11th straight bout to begin the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Wednesday, matching the record for a top-tier makuuchi-division debutant's perfect start set in January 1960 by legendary yokozuna Taiho.

The 24-year-old Takerufuji defeated his fellow title rival and ozeki Kotonowaka (8-3) at Edion Arena Osaka, moving a step closer to securing a historic title at the 15-day meet.