Japan's Kaori Sakamoto and Shoma Uno each will seek their third consecutive world crowns at the 2024 World Figure Skating Championships, which begin Wednesday in Montreal.

Not since American Peggy Fleming won world titles from 1966 through 1968 has anyone captured three women's world titles in a row, but Sakamoto could achieve the feat and complete an undefeated 2023-24 campaign.

Uno could become the first man to win three world titles in a row since American Nathan Chen completed his run in 2021, but he must fight off the challenge of Grand Prix Final winner Ilia Malinin of the United States.