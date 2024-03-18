New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson said the current crop of Japan-based All Blacks were in good hands after watching his second Japan Rugby League One clash of the weekend on Sunday.

The 49-year-old former All Black was at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground as a Brave Lupus Tokyo side featuring 2023 World Cup players Shannon Frizell and Richie Mo'unga defeated Sagamihara Dynaboars 41-19.

He also watched All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea's Kobe Steelers go down 28-18 to leaders Saitama Wild Knights at Kobe Universiade Memorial Stadium on Saturday as part of his weeklong trip to keep tabs on New Zealand players in League One.