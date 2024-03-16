Maria Sakkari endured a spirited fightback from Coco Gauff to stun the third seed 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 in a rain-interrupted Indian Wells semifinal on Friday and set up an intriguing rematch of the 2022 title clash with Iga Swiatek.

U.S. Open champion Gauff looked far from her best early in the match as Sakkari draw first blood after a short rain delay by breaking the American third seed in the ninth game, before securing the opening set with ease.

The players were forced off the court for a longer spell as the showers returned at the start of the second set, but Sakkari picked up from where she left off when the action resumed and tightened her grip on the contest with a double break.