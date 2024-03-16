J. League first-division debutants Machida Zelvia continued to be this season's surprise packet with a 2-1 away win Saturday at Consodole Sapporo on second-half goals from Shota Fujio and Kosovo international Ibrahim Dresevic.

The win at Sapporo Dome sent Zelvia to the top of the 20-team first-division table with three straight wins following a season-opening draw.

Zelvia, whose manager led them to the J2 championship after 28 years in the high school coaching ranks, looked well-schooled and disciplined in defense. And though their transition into the attacking third was inconsistent, the visitors got most of the first-half looks at goal.